Colts Place Player On Injured Reserve After Throat Injury

On Saturday, the Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. That'll end his 2022 season.

Ngakoue was added to the Colts' injury report for Week 17 with a throat injury. It occurred during this past Monday night's game against the Chargers.

Moments ago, Colts reporter Mike Chappell announced that Ngakoue will need a procedure to correct this issue.

"Colts placing Yannick Ngakoue on IR," Chappell announced on Twitter. "Was hit in throat during Chargers game and and it worsened during week. Will required a ‘procedure’."

This sounds pretty painful.

The Colts acquired Ngakoue in a trade with the Raiders back in March.

In 15 games this season, Ngakoue racked up 29 total tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble. It was another productive season for the Pro Bowl defensive end.

With Ngakoue heading to injured reserve, the Colts have promoted defensive end Kameron Cline from the practice squad.