Colts Player Sends Warning To NFL About QB Philip Rivers

The Indianapolis Colts made a significant one-year commitment to Philip Rivers, signing the 38-year-old to a contract worth $25 million.

Rivers appeared to show signs of physical decline last year in his final season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Statistically, he threw only 23 touchdowns, his lowest total in 13 years, while also tossing 20 interceptions.

The Chargers let Rivers walk this offseason, so naturally there are some who think the 2004 first-round pick is washed up. One of his new teammates insists it isn’t true.

Colts outside linebacker Justin Houston says Rivers will surprise people with his play this fall.

“I think he’s gonna shock a lot of people. He has a lot left in the tank,” Houston said.

The Colts were left reeling by the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck last August. Now, one year later, the team’s ceiling will likely be defined by how Rivers plays.

He’ll either prove his doubters wrong, like Houston is predicting, or will move himself closer to retirement by putting together a subpar season.