NFL Punter Announces Doctors Found A Cancerous Tumor

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced some scary news on his social media pages on Monday morning.

Sanchez, 26, revealed that doctors found a cancerous tumor in his body. He will be undergoing surgery on the tumor on Tuesday.

“Like I said before, it’s always God’s plan and it will always be bigger than my plans. So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever. Makes me sick that I’ll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down. I will be watching. Love y’all.”

Sanchez played college football at Hawaii.

The NFL punter went undrafted out of college and signed with the Colts in 2017. He’s been with the Indianapolis franchise ever since.

Our thoughts are with Rigoberto and his family.