Colts Star Officially Questionable For Thursday Night

After playing in every game through his first three NFL seasons, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s availability has been spotty in 2021. He has played on every Indianapolis Colts offensive snap through the last two weeks, but is once again a question mark this week, with the team playing on Thursday Night Football.

Nelson did not participate in the team’s Tuesday practice, per the Colts’ report. He’s dealing with a toe injury, after foot surgery cost him time earlier in the season.

On Wednesday, the team listed him as a limited participant, and rule that he’s questionable to play on Thursday against the New York Jets. He’s not the only notable Colt working through injury; wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be out with a concussion, while Khari Willis will miss the game with a calf issue.

Nelson has been one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL since his rookie year. The former first rounder out of Notre Dame has been an All-Pro in each of his three NFL seasons.

With Wednesday's walkthrough, today's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/OBk67lrqJE — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 3, 2021

Quenton Nelson had preseason foot surgery, but was back in time for Week 1. He went down again with an ankle injury midway through the team’s Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. He returned for the team’s Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts are out to a 3-5 start to the season, and in real danger of falling out of the playoff hunt. They trail the Titans by three games in the loss column, and fell in the teams’ two matchups already this season.

Indianapolis looks to get back within a game of .500 on Thursday night against the New York Jets, who are riding high after a Week 8 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals behind backup quarterback Mike White.

[Indianapolis Colts]