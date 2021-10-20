Colts Receive Good News On Star OL Quenton Nelson

The Indianapolis Colts started off this season on the wrong foot, but it appears they’re finally hitting their stride. Things could get even better for Frank Reich’s squad, especially since the Colts just received positive news regarding All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson.

Nelson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans that forced him to go on injured reserve. As a result, he had to miss a minimum of three games.

With that three-game window officially over, the Colts have designed Nelson to return from injured reserve. That means he could suit up this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Although the Colts might not release an official update on Nelson until later this week, Zak Keefer of The Athletic just reported that Nelson will practice this Wednesday.

Colts injury news— Quenton Nelson and Dayo Odeyingbo will practice today. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 20, 2021

Indianapolis will most likely wait and see how Nelson’s ankle responds to Wednesday’s practice before making a decision on Sunday’s game.

When healthy, there aren’t many offensive linemen who can play at Nelson’s level. He can maul defenders in the run game and keep his quarterback upright in pass protection.

Prior to suffering an ankle sprain, Nelson gave up just one pressure on 104 pass-blocking snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Nelson’s return to the Colts’ lineup should make their rushing attack that much more dangerous.