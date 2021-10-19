Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

Backup quarterback was a major talking point entering the season for the Indianapolis Colts, as Carson Wentz was not 100-percent to start the season, so there was some thought that Jacob Eason might be in the lineup.

Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger were the primary backup options for the Colts when the season opened. Eason briefly relieved Wentz back on Sept. 19, in a 27-24 loss to the Rams. He went 2-for-5 for 25 yards and an interception in the game.

Ehlinger, a sixth-rounder for the Colts in 2021, began the season on injured reserve with a knee sprain. Today, the team activated him, and waived Eason in a corresponding move.

Eason was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Colts a year earlier, out of Washington. The former five-star recruit notably began his college career at Georgia, but was eventually replaced as starter by Jake Fromm when he went down in the 2017 season opener with a knee injury.

Ehlinger was 21-for-31 for 288 yards and three interceptions in the preseason, leaving the final game against the Detroit Lions with the injury. He is also a threat on the ground, as those who followed him at Texas know well.

The Colts have also added Brett Hundley during the year to add to the quarterback room’s depth, making him the team’s QB2 behind Wentz. The team seems interested in seeing more out of Ehlinger, making Eason expendable.

Michael Badgley, who is in for the injured Rodrigo Blankenship, has also been added to the active roster. He was perfect on one field goal and four extra point attempts on Sunday. Wide receiver Parris Campbell is heading to the injured reserve with today’s moves, while defensive tackle Chris Williams has been waived.

