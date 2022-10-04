Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State.

While at Washington State, Patmon had 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a two-year starter for the Cougars.

Unfortunately for Patmon, he hasn't yet found much success at the pro level. In 10 career games with the Colts, he has four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Patmon will most likely draw interest on waivers.

Patmon was buried at the bottom of the Colts' depth chart. A change of scenery could really benefit him moving forward.

As for the Colts, they'll continue to rely on Parris Campbell, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce at wide receiver.