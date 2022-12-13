Colts Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts did some offensive roster shuffling on Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis signed tight end Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. In order to do that, they released wide receiver Keke Coutee to make room.

Kalinic had been promoted from the practice squad for the maximum three games this season. He started one of those contests, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.

Coutee appeared in six games for the Colts this year, catching one pass for 20 yards in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Coutee also caught one pass for five yards in two games with Indianapolis last season.

In one final transaction, the Colts added veteran wideout Robert Foster to their practice squad.

Indianapolis is 4-8-1 on the season and currently in third place in the AFC South.

The Colts will take on the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.