Colts Reportedly Decide On Malik Hooker’s 5th Year Option

The Colts had until today to make a decision on Malik Hooker’s fifth-year option. After weeks of speculation, Indianapolis’ organization has made a decision.

Hooker is on contract with the Colts through the 2020 season. The former Ohio State safety is still on his rookie contract after being drafted 15th overall by Indianapolis in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Colts’ safety is clearly a talented defensive player. But Hooker’s struggled to stay on the field during his time in the NFL, suffering multiple injuries along the way. As a result, it doesn’t appear the fourth-year safety will be with the Colts after the 2020 season.

Indianapolis has declined Hooker’s fifth-year option. The OSU alum will be on the market following the conclusion of the 2020 season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler has the latest:

Colts are declining the fifth-year option of safety Malik Hooker, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 4, 2020

The surprising decision by the Colts is drawing mixed reviews from fans. The move makes sense given Hooker’s injury history. But others feel he’s just starting to reach his potential – and could even eventually emerge as one of the top secondary players in the NFL.

There’s no doubt Hooker will draw major interest from the league following the end of the 2020 season.

The Colts may end up regretting declining Hooker’s fifth-year option.