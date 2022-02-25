Colts Reportedly Hire Longtime NFL Player As Assistant Coach

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly made a significant addition to the coaching staff under head coach Frank Reich.

According to a report from Stephen Holder, the Colts hired a longtime NFL player as an assistant coach. Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Mitchell is joining the coaching staff.

“Another former Colts player will be joining the coaching staff,” Holder said. “Former NFL safety Mike Mitchell, a renowned leader as a player, will join Frank Reich’s staff as an assistant secondary coach, per league source. Mitchell was a 2nd round pick in 2009 and played 10 seasons.”

News: Another former Colts player will be joining the coaching staff. Former NFL safety Mike Mitchell, a renowned leader as a player, will join Frank Reich’s staff as an assistant secondary coach, per league source. Mitchell was a 2nd round pick in 2009 and played 10 seasons. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 24, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Colts have added a former player to the coaching staff this week. Former Colts linebacker Cato June was an addition to the staff earlier this week as well.

Mitchell was a second-round pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2009. He played four seasons with the team before joining the Carolina Panthers for one season.

After a stint in Carolina, Mitchell joined the Steelers, where he played for four seasons as a key part of the team’s defense.

He spent one final season with the Colts in 2018.