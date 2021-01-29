Colts Reportedly Hiring Former Eagles Top Assistant Coach

It appears the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are playing musical chairs with each other’s assistant coaches.

Last week, the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni to become their head coach. He was the offense coordinator of the Colts for the past three seasons.

Sirianni didn’t leave Indianapolis by himself, as he brought passing game specialist Kevin Patullo with him to Philadelphia. That left a hole on Frank Reich’s coaching staff that needed to be filled this offseason.

Ironically enough, Reich found his replacement for Patullo on the Eagles’ coaching staff from this past season.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Colts are expected to hire former Eagles passing game coordinator Press Taylor. He has been with the Eagles since 2013, serving in a variety of roles for the franchise.

Reich knows Taylor fairly well considering they were in Philadelphia together from 2016-2017.

Now that Indianapolis has sorted out that problem, the front office can shift its focus over to its quarterback situation. Philip Rivers announced his retirement earlier this month, leaving the team with a major need at the most important position in football.

The Colts are considered a “seamless fit” for Matthew Stafford, but it’s unclear if they’ll acquire him since his market consists of multiple suitors.

Fortunately for the Colts, they have plenty of options this offseason. Maybe, just maybe they’ll pull off a trade with the Eagles to reunite Carson Wentz with Reich.