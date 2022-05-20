NFL Team Reportedly Interested In Signing Nick Foles

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

At the end of April, the Chicago Bears released quarterback Nick Foles. Though a deal isn't official yet, it appears the former Super Bowl MVP will reunite with Frank Reich.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Indianapolis Colts are "working to add" Foles to their quarterback room.

"Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week," Keefer reported on Friday. "Makes a ton of sense on both sides. He’d backup new starter Matt Ryan."

Foles only started one game for the Bears in 2021, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown pass in a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The current No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart for the Colts is Sam Ehlinger. Behind him are James Morgan and Jack Coan. Adding an experienced player like Foles makes a lot of sense.

Foles filled in admirably for Carson Wentz during the 2017 season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. At that time, Reich was the team's offensive coordinator.

At 33 years old, Foles can still be a serviceable backup for an AFC contender like the Colts.