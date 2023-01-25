Colts Reportedly Interviewing 1 Candidate For Second Time

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have already conducted interviews with a dozen candidates for their head coaching position.

Now, the team is reportedly preparing to move forward to the second round of its search, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday remains in the mix.

Saturday will interview with the Colts a second time, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. Indianapolis will also interview "six or seven other candidates" a second time, Maaddi writes.

The team will also look to reschedule its preliminary interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who will be coaching in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Saturday, 47, was named the Colts' interim head coach after the team fired Frank Reich midway through the 2022 season.

In his first game, Saturday registered a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Colts went on to lose their final seven games, including blowout losses to the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys and a defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in which the team surrendered a 33-0 lead.

In addition to interviewing Saturday again, Indianapolis is also reportedly going to speak with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a second time as well.