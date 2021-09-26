Colts Reportedly Make Week 3 Decision On Carson Wentz

The Colts will reportedly have Carson Wentz under center for Sunday’s pivotal AFC South battle.
Wentz sprained both his ankles during the Colts’ Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The injury’s limited him in practice this week and also called into question his status for Sunday’s Week 3 game.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis is planning on starting Wentz against the Tennessee Titans. This is practically a must-win game for the Colts, who are in an 0-2 hole, so Wentz will give it a shot.
“The #Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) tomorrow vs. the #Titans, sources say,” Rapoport reported on Twitter. “No setbacks and Wentz is pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go. The team has contingency plans in case he gets out there and can’t play to the proper level.”
It’s still early in the season, but this is a vital game for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts are widely viewed as a top contender, but they’re already in an 0-2 hole on the season. The bottom line is Carson Wentz needs to start playing better football and, more importantly, stay and get healthy.
It’s a bit risky to send a limited quarterback like Wentz out there on Sunday, but he’s pushing for it. It might turn into a heroic performance from the veteran.