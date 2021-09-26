Colts Reportedly Make Week 3 Decision On Carson Wentz

The Colts will reportedly have Carson Wentz under center for Sunday’s pivotal AFC South battle.

Wentz sprained both his ankles during the Colts’ Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The injury’s limited him in practice this week and also called into question his status for Sunday’s Week 3 game.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis is planning on starting Wentz against the Tennessee Titans. This is practically a must-win game for the Colts, who are in an 0-2 hole, so Wentz will give it a shot.

“The #Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) tomorrow vs. the #Titans, sources say,” Rapoport reported on Twitter. “No setbacks and Wentz is pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go. The team has contingency plans in case he gets out there and can’t play to the proper level.”

If Wentz suffers another setback, the Colts will probably hand the reins over to Brett Hundley.

The #Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) tomorrow vs. the #Titans, sources say. No setbacks and Wentz is pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go. The team has contingency plans in case he gets out there and can’t play to the proper level. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

It’s still early in the season, but this is a vital game for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are widely viewed as a top contender, but they’re already in an 0-2 hole on the season. The bottom line is Carson Wentz needs to start playing better football and, more importantly, stay and get healthy.

It’s a bit risky to send a limited quarterback like Wentz out there on Sunday, but he’s pushing for it. It might turn into a heroic performance from the veteran.