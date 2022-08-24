Colts Reportedly Signing New Punter Following Brutal Injury

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Shortly after it was announced that punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a season-ending injury, the Indianapolis Colts signed a replacement.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Colts have signed veteran punter Matt Haack.

The Colts brought in several punters for a workout this week. It appears they were most impressed with Haack.

Haack, a former undrafted player out of Arizona State, started his career with the Miami Dolphins. After four seasons in the Sunshine State, he signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills released Haack earlier this week. He lost the starting job to rookie punter Matt Araiza.

Luckily for Haack, it didn't take long for him to find a new job.

During the 2021 season, Haack averaged 42.9 yards per punt.

For comparison's sake, Sanchez averaged 44.5 yards per punt last season. Additionally, he ranked ninth in punts taken inside the 20-yard line.

The Colts are hopeful Haack can do a serviceable job replacing Sanchez, who'll miss the entire season with a torn Achilles.