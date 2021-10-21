Colts Reportedly Suffer Major Injury Blow At Practice

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts lost one of their most promising players to a season-ending injury. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, safety Julian Blackmon has suffered a torn Achilles.

Blackmon might not be considered a household name just yet, but make no mistake, he’s an extremely versatile player for Indianapolis.

“Colts S Julian Blackmon, who is one of the ascending young safeties in the NFL, tore his Achilles in practice yesterday,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “Brutal news.”

The Colts selected Blackmon in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, he has racked up 76 tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Blackmon went on Twitter this Thursday morning to provide an update on his health.

“We will continue to trust our Lord! He had this planned for me from the beginning,” Blackmon tweeted. “It’s how we respond that matters! Let’s get this W this week!”

With Blackmon out for the rest of the season, the Colts will need to rely on Andrew Sendejo and Khari Willis at safety. If Carrie can return from injured reserve later this year, that would give Frank Reich’s defense a much-needed boost.

The Colts will take on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.