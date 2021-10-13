The Spun

Colts Reportedly Working Out 2 Notable Kickers

Colts helmetINDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With kicker Rodrigo Blankenship dealing with a nagging hip injury, the Indianapolis Colts are reportedly looking into insurance at the position.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis will work out free agent kickers Brett Maher and Michael Badgley this week. Other options could also be considered.

Badgley, who spent time with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018, was the Chargers’ kicker from 2018-20. He also kicked for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 this year and recently worked out for the New York Giants.

As for Maher, he last kicked in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys two years ago. He was Dallas’ primary kicker in 2018 and 2019.

Blankenship, a second-year pro out of Georgia, made only 1-of-2 extra points and 2-of-4 field goal attempts in Monday night’s loss to the Ravens. He is 7-for-8 on PATs and 11-of-14 on field goals for the season.

The Colts (1-4) will take on the Houston Texans at home this Sunday.

