Colts Reporter Offers Positive Update On QB Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back for a pass during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on September 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts got an encouraging update on starting quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon.

After suffering injuries to both of his ankles midway through the fourth quarter in a Week 2 loss, Wentz was no where to be found for both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. But on Friday, the veteran QB is back out on the field.

It’s unclear what kind of reps Wentz is getting, but Colts insider Joel A. Erickson revealed that the former No. 2 overall pick is present for today’s workout. Zak Keefer of The Athletic corroborated this report, confirming that the injured QB will participate in practice this afternoon.

Earlier this week, Carson Wentz told reporters that he’s “throwing the kitchen sink” at his treatment in hopes of suiting up for Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. And with today’s update, it’s looking like his “day-to-day” diagnosis is heading in the right direction.

This is huge news for a Colts team that doesn’t necessarily have great depth at the quarterback position. The team’s only active backup, Jacob Eason, proved he’s more than a work in progress when he threw 2/5 and an interception in the final minutes of last week’s game.

With Wentz possibly making his return to the field, the Colts will look to notch their first win of the season against the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Stayed tuned for updates on Wentz’s status.

