Colts Rookie WR Suffered Scary Leg Injury On Sunday

The injury bug struck yet again in Sunday’s Jets-Colts game. This time it was Colts rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who suffered a pretty scary leg injury.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pittman had compartment leg syndrome in his calf, which required surgery last night. Compartment syndrome is a result of increased pressure within a muscle compartment. Yikes.

Per the report, the surgery went well and Pittman is expected to make a full recovery this season. His projected return date is Week 8, following the Colts’ bye.

Pittman had been playing fairly well for the Colts through his first three games. He had three catches for 26 yards on Sunday against the Jets and has nine catches for 73 yards to date.

The Colts are 2-1 on the season and looking like early AFC South contenders thanks to a superb defense.

#Colts WR Michael Pittman had compartment leg syndrome in his calf, source said, and he had surgery last night. It went well. He should be back the game after their bye. So, likely Week 8. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2020

The son of former Super Bowl champion running back Michael Pittman Sr., Pittman Jr. was a star at USC, earning All-Pac-12 honors twice and Second-Team All-American honors in 2019.

In four seasons, he recorded 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns. His 101 receptions in 2019 were the fourth-most in school history.

His success with the Trojans led the Colts to draft him No. 34 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hopefully Pittman can make a full recovery from what sounds like a pretty nasty injury.

Get well soon!