Colts Sign 2 New Wide Receivers Before Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts added a pair of new wide receivers on Tuesday, one day before the start of training camp.

Indianapolis signed Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and released wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton in corresponding moves, according to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.

Hurst spent last season the practice squad with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has not played in an NFL regular season game, but Ford has plenty of professional experience.

A seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017, Ford appeared in 32 games with Miami from 2018-21, catching 63 passes for 681 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts might not be done adding to their receiving corps either. General manager Chris Ballard said today that the team continues to have conversations about bringing back veteran T.Y. Hilton.

However, Ballard added there has been no discussion about signing free agent Julio Jones to reunite him with quarterback Matt Ryan.