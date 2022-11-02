Colts Sign Veteran Running Back After Nyheim Hines Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts altered their running back room on Tuesday, trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills and getting Zack Moss back as part of the return.

Indianapolis added another runner to the mix this morning, signing familiar face Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.

Wilkins appeared in 49 games for the Colts from 2018-21, rushing for 951 yards and four touchdowns on 195 carries and catching 35 passes for 233 yards.

A 2018 fifth-round pick out of Ole Miss, Wilkins also spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad and appeared in one game for the Tennessee Titans last season.

The Titans released the 28-year-old back during training camp back in August.

Jonathan Taylor remains the top runner in Indy, with Deon Jackson and now Moss serving as his backups.

Because of his familiarity with the team and system, Wilkins should be able to step if and when he is needed on the roster.