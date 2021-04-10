Colts Star Darius Leonard Has Blunt Message For Rookies

This year’s NFL Draft class is loaded with potential-packed players who could end up becoming stars at the next level. That being said, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard isn’t very fond of the way this class handles itself off the field.

Leonard, a former second-round pick and Defensive Rookie of the year, had a blunt message to share with this year’s draft class on Twitter.

“This draft class talks too much for me,” Leonard said. “Let your work do the talking cause if you’re doing all this talking to the media or in social media and you don’t perform like you expect yourself to these media guys going to use it against ya! Keep ya mouth closed and grind! That’s it!”

Honestly, it’s tough to tell who Leonard is referring to in this tweet. Most of the top prospects in this class are pretty humble, like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Nonetheless, it’s interesting to see Leonard publicly call out the 2021 draft class.

Some players might not want to listen to Leonard’s advice, but they probably should for their own sake.

Leonard has been sensational since entering the NFL in 2018, compiling 416 tackles, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles and seven interceptions. He’s undeniably one of the best linebackers in the business.

It’ll be interesting to see how Leonard coexists with his rookie teammates next season, especially if they’re talking too much on social media.