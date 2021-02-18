The Colts’ Tweet About The Carson Wentz Trade Is Going Viral

The Indianapolis Colts figured out their quarterback situation this Thursday afternoon, acquiring Carson Wentz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter first reported the news, as Indianapolis is sending a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick to Philadelphia in return for Wentz.

Indianapolis might just be the perfect landing spot for Wentz. Not only do the Colts have a reliable offensive line and strong running game, they have a coach who believes in the former No. 2 pick.

Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles when Wentz had an MVP-caliber season in 2017, throwing for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The Colts are certainly banking on Wentz rediscovering that magic with Reich as his coach. While there is some risk involved in this move, the team’s reaction on social media tells you they’re pretty confident that pairing will work.

Colts owner Jim Irsay responded to the post, tweeting “Smiling head coach.”

Wentz looked awful with the Eagles in 2020, which is why the Eagles benched him for Jalen Hurts. However, a change of scenery should do wonders for him. He’s still fairly young and has shown he can play at an elite level. Now, it’s all about maximizing that potential.

If the Colts can get the best out of Wentz in 2021, they should be contenders in the AFC.