Colts WR T.Y. Hilton Has Honest Comment About The Patriots

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots will square off in a pivotal AFC matchup. Earlier this week, veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton shared his thoughts on going up against Bill Belichick’s squad.

For starters, Hilton admit that he hasn’t had much success against the Patriots in the past. The Colts as a team have struggled as well, dropping their last eight meetings against the Patriots.

One of the reasons why the Patriots have been so successful against the Colts is because they’ve managed to take Hilton out of the game with double teams.

“Anytime you’re not able to be a factor, it sucks,” Hilton said, via Mike Chappell of WTTV. “But it’s part of their game plan. Take me out of the game and live with the rest.”

While the Colts may expect to see some double teams on Saturday night, the rest of the Patriots’ game plan is nearly impossible to predict.

“Expect the unexpected,’’ Hilton added. “The thing with (Belichick) is whatever you do well, he’s gonna take it away. So if you’re right-handed, you better learn to shoot with your left half. If you’re left-handed, you better learn to shoot with your right hand.”

‘If you need any motivation, 13’s gonna give you that motivation.’

The Colts need a win to retain their spot as a Wild Card team in the AFC. The Patriots, meanwhile, are pursuing the top seed in the conference.

Kickoff for the Colts-Patriots game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.