Colts Will Have Special Guest At Saturday Night’s Game

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri played his entire NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. Therefore, it’s only fitting that he be in attendance for Saturday’s game between the two teams.

This afternoon, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced that Vinatieri will bang the anvil at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday. He’ll be one of two Colts legends in attendance.

“The G.O.A.T., Adam Vinatieri, is on the anvil this Sat. night. And the great Bert Jones is flying in,” Irsay said.

Vinatieri, the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, spent an incredible 24 years in the NFL. He started his career with the Patriots in 1996 and spent 10 years with the franchise, winning three Super Bowl titles.

Vinatieri then moved on to the Colts, where he kicked from 2006-19. The South Dakota State alum won another Super Bowl with Indianapolis.

For his career, Vinatieri made three All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls. He finished with a career field goal percentage of 83.8.