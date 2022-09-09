Colts Won't Have Star Defensive Player vs. Texans

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made a ton of changes to their team this past offseason after failing to reach the playoffs last year. But as they try to start the year on a high note, they'll be without one of their biggest stars on defense.

On Friday, Colts head coach Frank Reich officially ruled All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Leonard has been recovering from a major surgery on his back this offseason.

When healthy, Leonard ranks among the best middle linebackers in the NFL. In four seasons, Leonard has 538 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, 11 interceptions, 30 passes defended, 17 forced fumbles and 15.0 sacks.

Leonard led the NFL in forced fumbles last week with eight as the Colts finishing the year with a top 10 defense. That kind of production doesn't grow on trees.

A second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Shaq Leonard was an impact player right from the get go. He led the NFL in tackles as a rookie, winning Rookie of the Year and All-Pro honors that season.

In four NFL seasons, Leonard has been a three-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro selection. He is a four-time AFC Defensive Player of the Week and a one-time Defensive Player of the Month.

The sooner the Colts get Leonard back, the better they'll be. That's also why it's best not to rush him back.