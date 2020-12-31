Colts WR. T.Y. Hilton Gives Honest Thoughts On QB Philip Rivers

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers admit that he could be playing in the final game of his NFL career this weekend.

“It did cross my mind,” Rivers told reporters. “If things don’t go the way you want this weekend, it could be… I guess it’s healthy to have that thought because we’re not guaranteed anything going forward.”

Though there’s a possibility that Rivers will retire after this season is over, the veteran quarterback’s teammates are hoping he’ll stick around for at least one more year.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said he “absolutely” thinks Rivers should return for the 2021 season as their starting quarterback.

Hilton had a rough start to the 2020 season, but he now has strong chemistry with Rivers. The Pro Bowl wideout has gone five games in a row with at least 60 receiving yards.

An argument can be made that Rivers is no longer a top-tier quarterback, but the numbers show that he’s still very efficient. He has completed 68.2 percent of his passes this season for 4,005 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

With his contract set to expire after this season is done, Rivers has a tough decision to make. Will he return for another year under Frank Reich, or choose to walk away and spend more time with his family.

Eventually the time will come for Rivers to hang up his cleats, but it looks like he still has some football left in him.