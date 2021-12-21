Dan Orlovsky Reveals His Surprising Pick For MVP

With only three weeks left in the 2021 regular season, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has revealed his pick for this year’s MVP. Surprisingly, he’s not picking a quarterback to take home the award.

During this Monday’s edition of First Take, Orlovsky said Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor deserves to win the MVP award this season.

“I think Jonathan Taylor is the MVP,” Orlovsky said. “I think because of the way that their football team started this season, 1-4, and the fact that they’ve climbed out of it to get into the playoff picture. I think he’s got an enormous game coming up this weekend that’ll be on national television against the Arizona Cardinals. That matters.”

Taylor improved his résumé this past weekend with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown in a crucial win over the New England Patriots.

Overall, Taylor has 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground this season. He also has 36 receptions for 336 yards and two scores.

A running back has not been named MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012. Since then, the award has been won by several different quarterbacks.

If Taylor wants to fend off Aaron Rodgers and become the new MVP of the league, he’ll need to finish the regular season on a strong note. We’ll see if he can keep his hot streak going this Saturday against the Cardinals.