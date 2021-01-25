Dan Orlovsky Sees 2 Prime Destinations For Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is officially on the trading block, and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky sees two prime destinations for the veteran quarterback.

Stafford has finally demanded a trade, and the Lions have obliged. Detroit will seek out trade partners for the Georgia alum ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. The asking price will be high.

Plenty of teams have emerged as potential trade partners, but just two stand out according to Orlovsky: Indianapolis and San Francisco. The Colts are in more desperate need of a quarterback following Philip Rivers’ retirement.

The 49ers, meanwhile, would like to make an upgrade at quarterback and move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the Niners aren’t quite as desperate as the Colts at the moment.

.@danorlovsky7 believes if Matthew Stafford ends up in either Indianapolis or San Francisco, both teams become Super Bowl contenders. "They just wasted a Hall of Fame-caliber career in Detroit." pic.twitter.com/YWJYmi4dQc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 25, 2021

Indianapolis makes a lot of sense here. The Colts have the assets to make a worthwhile trade for Matthew Stafford. Plus, Indianapolis’ offensive line is equipped to protect a veteran quarterback like Stafford.

The Niners had major issues with their offensive line this season, and would struggle to protect Stafford in critical moments. Plus, San Francisco doesn’t have the roster depth to sell the house and give away key draft picks for the Lions quarterback.

Stafford may be a bit more equipped for success with the Colts, but either the Colts or Niners would give him a better opportunity than he ever had with the Lions.

Stay tuned for an incoming Stafford trade as the Lions start listening to offers this week.