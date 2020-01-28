Dan Patrick Hearing Potential Landing Spot For QB Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers’ next chapter in his NFL career looks like it won’t be with the Chargers. The veteran passer will have plenty of potential landing spots in upcoming free agency.

Dan Patrick is already hearing rumors as to where the former Chargers QB will end up. In fact, the beloved sports radio show host received a text, live on-air, while discussing Rivers and possible landing spots.

According to Patrick’s source – who remains unnamed – the Colts are the likely destination for Rivers.

This would be massive.

“I have an update on where I think Philip Rivers is going to end up. … I just heard from a source who’s listening to the program. … The answer is – the Indianapolis Colts. … I got a text, ‘Hearing Philip Rivers to Indy.’ My response was ‘whoa,'” Patrick said on Tuesday.

But Patrick is skeptical of the potential signing. He questions if signing Rivers would be that much of an improvement over Jacoby Brissett.

“If I bring in Philip Rivers, two-year deal – and Jacoby Brissett has a two-year deal – is Philip Rivers that much of an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett? I guess the outward appearance would be yes,” Patrick continued.

The full Rivers segment during Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show can be seen below.

One thing’s for sure – the upcoming free agency period is about to be as wild as one can remember.

With Rivers and the Chargers moving on from each other, where will the veteran QB end up?