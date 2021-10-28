Darius Leonard Has Surprising Claim Before Sunday’s Game

It’s only Week 8 of the season, but Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darrius Leonard believes this Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans is a must-win game.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Leonard stressed the importance of this upcoming AFC South showdown. Since the Titans won the first meeting, it’s imperative the Colts don’t get swept.

“I normally don’t say any game is a must-win game,” Leonard said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic. “But this is a must-win game.”

After starting the season 0-3, the Colts have done an excellent job of crawling their way back to 3-4. If they want any chance at potentially winning the AFC South this year, they’ll need to take down the Titans this Sunday.

With a win on Sunday, the Colts would improve to 4-4 and only be a game behind the Titans in the standings. A loss, however, would separate the two sides by three games.

During the first meeting this season, Titans running back Derrick Henry had 113 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards. It’ll be up to Leonard and the rest of the Colts’ defense to limit Henry’s production this weekend.

Leonard told the media that he’s “about 80 percent better” now than he was during the Colts’ initial showdown with the Titans. At that time, he was dealing with an ankle sprain.