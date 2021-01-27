David Carr Names No. 1 Landing Spot For QB Matthew Stafford

Last week, former NFL quarterback and now analyst David Carr said San Francisco would be the perfect fit for Deshaun Watson. Fast forward to Tuesday and he’s locking in a new destination for another star quarterback: Matthew Stafford.

On Tuesday, Carr released his list of the six teams most likely to land Stafford in a trade in order from most to least likely. The Indianapolis Colts check in at No. 1.

The Colts are desperate for a new quarterback following Philip Rivers’ decision to retire this off-season. Indianapolis may also have the best assets to give up, compared to the likes of teams like San Francisco.

Carr anticipates the Colts would have to give up two first-round picks to acquire Stafford. A high asking price, but one Indianapolis will most likely pay to land the Lions quarterback.

What the Colts should give up: Two first-round picks. “This landing spot makes the most sense across the board, with the Colts having plenty of cap space ($64.9 million, per Over the Cap), draft capital and an opening at the quarterback position,” Carr wrote via NFL.com.

The current Lions quarterback also fits the Indianapolis offense – which bases itself in the traditional shotgun look – perfectly.

“Stafford would be an upgrade in all areas of the position and fit well into Indy’s offense as a QB who excels out of shotgun, who has the arm strength to rip it all over the field and whose mobility allows him to make off-schedule plays,” Carr continued.

Stafford and the Colts seem like a match made in heaven. It’ll all come down to what Indianapolis is willing to give up to acquire the veteran.