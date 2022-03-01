The Spun

David Shaw Was Asked If Andrew Luck Might Come Back

Andrew Luck stands on the sideline of the Colts game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts watches action during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ever since he retired from the game of football in shocking fashion, fans have wondered if Andrew Luck will make an NFL comeback.

The latest comments from his former head coach at Stanford suggest he’s done with the game of football. Earlier this week, David Shaw spoke with Rich Eisen about a potential comeback.

“He knows himself, he’s comfortable with himself,” Shaw said on the Rich Eisen Show. “The rest of us would love to see him go out there and sling it around, but his career is too short, obviously, but it was an amazing experience for him and now he’s moved on.”

Shaw made it clear the former NFL star quarterback is focused on his family instead.

“Andrew Luck is doing better than all of us combined,” Shaw told Eisen. “…He’s a husband and a father, and looking for that next chapter in his life.”

Shaw said whatever Luck does next, he’ll be making an impact in society.

“I think, when he does dive into his next enterprise, it’ll be something that benefits people. So that’s all I’m comfortable saying right now. I think he’s a very conscientious person, and I think he still, beyond football, wants to make an impact in our society.”

Sorry to the Colts fans who are looking for a new quarterback.

