Colts Player’s Comment About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady in the warmups before the Falcons game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has proven that he’s the only quarterback who can give Father Time a run for his money. Despite being 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at an MVP level.

On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in an interconference matchup.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday afternoon, Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was asked about Brady playing well into his 40s. His response was quite funny to say the least.

“If I’m playing football at 44, it means I’m broke,” Buckner said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Buckner has earned a few more fans with that quote.

ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. had the following message in response to Buckner’s comment about Brady: “Perfect energy.” Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt also shared his thoughts on this quote, tweeting “Refreshing candor.”

While it would be an incredible achievement for Buckner to play football until he’s 44 years old, history is not on his side. Usually, defensive ends see their production dip once they reach their 30s.

Besides, it’s becoming very evident that Brady’s career is an anomaly. The majority of the NFL world already considers him the greatest player of all time, yet he continues to work hard for another championship ring.

Brady and Buckner should cross paths this Sunday.

