Draft Analyst Has Quarterback Suggestion For Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 27: Sam Ehlinger #4 of Indianapolis Colts runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have changed their starting quarterback more than most teams over the past three seasons. Barring some miraculous stretch by Sam Ehlinger, that trend will continue next year.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the Colts' quarterback room, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has revealed his suggestion for how Jim Irsay can fix the team.

Jeremiah believes the Colts should target a mobile quarterback in this year's draft.

"I'm saying you got out in the draft, you look at somebody like Tyler Huntley, who's the backup for Lamar Jackson -- he can really go. You look at Malik Cunningham from Louisville. I don't know when you're gonna take Malik Cunningham -- fourth round? I mean you're talking about guys that have legit 4.4 speed. Like you can get a real speed merchant," Jeremiah said. "Look at the way Justin Fields is running. Obviously, Justin is going to be further along as a passer than what you'd be able to get out of an athletic quarterback in this draft. But that's what I'm saying, go get some real juice in the backfield where you've got to account for him and he can really go if he does keep the ball."

It's certainly possible the Colts move up in the draft to select a dual-threat quarterback.

The 2023 NFL Draft is expected to feature quarterback prospects like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

Even if the Colts select a promising quarterback prospect in the draft, they have holes to fill on the coaching staff. This won't be a quick fix in Indianapolis.