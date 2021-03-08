Eagles Veteran Predicts How Carson Wentz Will Play With Colts

Now that Carson Wentz is the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, expectations are going to be different from what they were with the Philadelphia Eagles. But one Eagles veteran believes he’ll exceed those expectations.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Eagles veteran Jason Peters predicted that Colts head coach Frank Reich will give Wentz everything he needs to succeed. He went so far as to predict that Wentz will give the Colts “MVP caliber of play” in 2021.

“One thing I do know about Frank, he’s gonna put Carson in the best position,” Peters said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s not just going to let [Wentz] just go out there [and] have bad mechanics, or just go out there and throw bad balls. He’s going to put him in the best spots, he’s going to correct him when he’s wrong, and vice versa. They’re going to communicate with each other and all that good stuff.

“So I think Frank’s going to bring the best out of Carson, because I’ve seen it when we were on the Super Bowl run. They were great tougher and that’s a good fir for Carson, I think. He’s going to get back to his MVP caliber of play.”

"He's [Carson] going to get back to his MVP caliber of play." Free Agent OT Jason Peters on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich in Indianapolis and discussed Jalen Hurts rookie season in Philadelphia. 👇AUDIO👇 | #Colts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eA6EwbyQ1g — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 8, 2021

Back in 2017, Carson Wentz was on pace for an MVP season when he suffered a season-ending injury. He finished that year with 33 touchdowns and an 11-2 record. But it was Nick Foles who ultimately led the Eagles to Super Bowl glory.

Over the next two years, Wentz would struggle to reach his 2017 form. Things fell apart in 2020 though. He threw a career-high and league-leading 15 interceptions and was sacked a league-leading 50 times – in just 12 games.

But perhaps a reunion with Reich, the Eagles’ former offensive coordinator, is just the remedy Wentz needs.

Will Carson Wentz return to his 2017 form with the Colts in 2021?