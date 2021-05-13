Eric Fisher Reacts To Playing Alongside Quenton Nelson

Two-time Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher and three-time Pro Bowl LG Quenton Nelson are now teammates on the Indianapolis Colts. So how does the former Chiefs star feel about playing alongside Nelson?

In a recent interview, Fisher made it clear that one of the reasons he was so eager to join the Colts was the opportunity to play alongside Nelson. He called Nelson the “best left guard in the league” and is excited to play with him.

“To play next to best left guard in the league, I’m darn excited for that.”

Fisher spent the first eight years of his career blocking for Alex Smith, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Tyler Bray and Patrick Mahomes. He made back-to-back Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.

But following the retirement of longtime starter Anthony Castonzo, the Colts gladly scooped up the free agent Fisher as his replacement.

Now he’s all set to protect Carson Wentz’s blind side in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts went 11-5 and made the playoffs in 2020 thanks to a superb campaign from Philip Rivers in what was ultimately his final NFL season.

Indianapolis gave up a lot to bring Wentz in from Philadelphia and reunite him with head coach Frank Reich. But after his 2020 struggles with the Eagles, the team’s priority has to be to keep him upright and in a position to thrive.

Perhaps Eric Fisher and Quenton Nelson are the right pair for the job.

Will the Indianapolis Colts have the best offensive line in 2021?