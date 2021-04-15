The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Analyst Has Surprising Pick For Chiefs’ Biggest Threat

A view of the Indianapolis Colts stadium from the end zone.INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled the AFC for two years now. But one ESPN NFL analyst believes that a particular team could challenge them for the throne in years to come.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN’s Louis Riddick argued that the Indianapolis Colts could be that team. He argued that the Colts have a superb defense and an improving offense that is poised to get a lot better year-by-year.

“This team is very dangerous!” Riddick said. “I think they’re set up for the long haul.”

The Indianapolis Colts have been relatively quiet in free agency. But they did make one move that could have a huge impact: Their trade for Quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Colts traded several mid-round picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. That move reunited Wentz with his former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator in Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Wentz is coming off his worst season, a year where he led the league with 15 interceptions and 50 times sacked in just 12 games. He is going to replace Philip Rivers, who led the Colts back to the playoffs in his one year with the team.

Expectations won’t necessarily be super high given the year Wentz just had. But as Riddick pointed out, they have a ton of upside if Wentz can get back on track.

Will the Indianapolis Colts challenge the Chiefs for the AFC crown in 2021?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.