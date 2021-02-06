ESPN Analyst Names Best Landing Spot For Eagles QB Carson Wentz

The Eagles are open to trading away Carson Wentz and the Colts need a quarterback. It appears to be a match made in heaven.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporter Saturday afternoon Philly is “expected” to trade Wentz in coming days. Now, the only question is where?

Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in the coming days in what would be the latest blockbuster QB deal to rock the NFL, sources tell @mortreport and me. The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2021

There’s several potential landing spots for the former star quarterback. ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Indianapolis is the “best option.”

The far & away best option for both player and team is Indy. https://t.co/K21MKYPPco — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 6, 2021

If the Colts trade for Carson Wentz, they clearly believe he can bounce back and become the star he once was. Indianapolis is in a win-now mode, given its overall roster talent.

Former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers put up stellar numbers in his lone season with the franchise in 2020. The Colts surrounded him with a stout offensive line and excellent offensive play-makers. The quarterback that starts for Indianapolis in 2021 will have everything he needs to succeed.

Obviously, Wentz’s struggles these past few years are a concern. He’s been bitten by the injury bug several times already in his young career. Inconsistent play and a lack of motivation are also concerns.

A team like the Colts could be all Wentz needs to bounce back, though. It’ll come down to what Indianapolis is willing to part with to obtain.

Word on the street is the Eagles are asking for two first-round picks for Wentz. It’s highly unlikely teams jump at the request. A first round pick would likely suffice.

The Colts are slotted to select 21st overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Were the Eagles to acquire the Colts’ pick for Wentz, they’d then have the No. 6 and No. 21 overall picks in April’s draft. That’d go a long way in helping rebuild the roster.