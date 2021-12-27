ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Threat To Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the favorite to come out of the AFC this season, but that doesn’t mean another team can’t knock them out.

The Indianapolis Colts have been surging these last few weeks and are fresh off another big-time win. They took down the Cardinals 22-16 on Saturday night and got to 9-6 overall.

Before that game, they took down the Patriots on Dec. 18, who were 9-4 and first in the AFC East at the time.

Even though they’re likely going to be a wild card team, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky still thinks the Colts have the best chance to beat the Chiefs.

“I think the team that is best suited to knock them (the Chiefs) off is the Indianapolis Colts,” Orlovsky said. “I have felt that way for a while now. I think because of the style of football that they play, number one, their offensive line is fantastic. I think they are right now the best offensive line in football. I think that their variety of run game is awesome. I think they have a tailback that can get you the dirty yards. They also have a tailback that can go 80 (yards). I think that their quarterback (Carson Wentz) had a moment this past weekend. Because he had that moment and their style of run game, I think that they’re capable of going at this Kansas City Chiefs defense.”

The Colts still have to officially clinch a spot in the playoffs but with how they’ve been playing, it shouldn’t be a problem.

Their next contest will be on Jan. 2 against the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.