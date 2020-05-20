ESPN Announces Decision On Peyton Manning’s TV Show

Peyton Manning won’t be taking the ESPN Monday Night Football analyst gig, but the legendary NFL quarterback will still be part of the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN announced today that Manning’s show, Peyton’s Places, has been renewed for a second season.

“Peyton Manning will return to host a second season of the popular and Emmy-nominated football-themed docuseries Peyton’s Places this fall, exclusively on ESPN+. The 15-episode season will once again feature Peyton exploring football’s history and cultural impact through conversations with players, coaches and other key figures. The season is expected to debut Thanksgiving weekend with two new episodes per week, culminating Super Bowl weekend in February 2021,” ESPN announced.

ESPN tweeted out a video of Manning reacting to the show’s renewal. He’s excited to continue with it.

🚨Peyton's Places season 2 is official 🚨 Stream all of season 1 here: https://t.co/t2pLQapFOt pic.twitter.com/hWAV3w9WhJ — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2020

Peyton’s Places features Manning discussing football with several of the game’s most-important figures, from Tom Brady to Don Shula.

“Peyton is the perfect guide to bring fans close to the places and people that helped make the NFL what it is today. Season one of Peyton’s Places was a fun, fantastic trip through football and we’re excited to bring the second chapter to ESPN+ with Peyton and NFL Films,” ESPN Executive Vice President Connor Schell said.

Manning is a couple of days away from being on everyone’s TV screens.

The former NFL quarterback will compete in “The Match” with Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. It’ll be televised on TNT at 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.