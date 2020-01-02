ESPN Insider Names 2020 Landing Spot For QB Philip Rivers

This season was one to forget for Phillip Rivers, but the veteran signal-caller plans to play next season. In the event that he does suit up for 2020, it’s possible that we see him playing for the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacoby Brissett had one of the toughest jobs this past season, as he had to replace Andrew Luck. The former first-round pick’s sudden retirement changed the entire outlook of the Colts for this year and beyond.

There’s no denying that Brissett had a productive year under center, but the Colts could move on from him after just one season.

According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, there are NFL executives that could see the Colts signing Rivers this offseason.

Rivers spent time with Frank Reich for a few seasons with the Chargers. It also appears that Los Angeles is ready to start over with a new quarterback anyway.

Even though Rivers might be on his way to the Hall of Fame, he struggled this past season. He finished the year with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

According to @JFowlerESPN, NFL executives believe the #Colts will explore the idea of signing QB Philip Rivers this offseason. HC Frank Reich and OC Nick Sirianni coached Rivers in San Diego during the 2014-15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/0fvnIGhcOr — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 1, 2020

This might be a possibility for the Colts, especially since they’re not completely sold on Brissett at quarterback. In fact, general manager Chris Ballard said “the jury’s still out” on Brissett.

Indianapolis has plenty of money to spend this upcoming free agency, so the team has the resources to sign Rivers. That being said, the front office could also keep Brissett for another year.

Where do you think Rivers will land this offseason?