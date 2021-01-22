ESPN Reportedly Plans To Speak With Philip Rivers

Newly-retired former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers may not be out of a job for very long.

ESPN reportedly plans to speak Rivers about an NFL analyst role for the 2021 season, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. There’s even a chance he could potentially become a broadcast commentator. It’d likely depend on whether or not the network adds more Monday Night Football double-headers.

“ESPN will talk with recently retired quarterback Philip Rivers about joining the network as an NFL analyst, according to sources,” Marchand wrote on NYpost.com.

It’s unlikely Rivers lands a full-time gig on Monday Night Football, unless that’s the direction ESPN winds up choosing. According to Marchand, the network is planning on sticking with this past season’s Monday night crew of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

NEWS: ESPN plans to keep MNF crew for next year, but Phillip Rivers is a wild card.https://t.co/Q7lRJH3EHw — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 22, 2021

It’s unclear if Philip Rivers has interest in working for ESPN. After all, he does already have a job lined up this year.

The former NFL quarterback has been longing to become a high school football coach for years. Word on the street is he’s planning on becoming the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. ESPN may be too good of an opportunity to pass down, though.

While the network’s planning on sticking with last season’s Monday Night Football commentary trio, it’s also made it clear it would love to include more former players on broadcasts. Rivers fits the bill.

This will be a developing story to follow in coming weeks as ESPN tries to improve its NFL analyst lineup.