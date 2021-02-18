Who won the Eagles–Colts trade on Thursday? ESPN’s Mina Kimes has made her pick.

It was only a matter of time before the Eagles shipped Carson Wentz elsewhere. Indianapolis has been the favorite since the Wentz trade rumors began.

It was previously believed the Colts would have to give up at least one first-round pick to acquire Wentz. But all the organization had to part with was a 2021 second-round pick and 2022 third-round pick. There is a chance the Eagles’ newly acquired 2022 second-round pick becomes a first-round pick if Wentz’s playtime is at or above 75 percent next season.

With that in mind, who won the Eagles-Colts trade on Thursday? Kimes has a winner: “Carson Wentz.”

Mina Kimes is right. Carson Wentz is the ultimate winner of Thursday’s trade.

The former star quarterback finally escapes Philly and heads to the Colts to play for head coach Frank Reich. Wentz’s best years came when Reich was the offensive coordinator of the Eagles.

Indianapolis also has one of the best rosters in the NFL and is littered with offensive play-makers and a stout offensive line. If Wentz can’t shine with the Colts, that’s on him. The North Dakota State alum has no excuse to not excel in Indianapolis. He’ll have every opportunity to revive his football career.

The Eagles, meanwhile, get a few draft picks out of the deal. They can now move forward with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback.