Everyone Made The Same Jeff Saturday Jokes Today

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks on the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) Sam Morris/Getty Images

The Colts are putting the hammer down on the Vikings this afternoon. Jeff Saturday's squad jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half.

According to Twitter, this Colts-Vikings game would've played out differently if it took place on a Sunday.

Several football fans believe the Colts are playing well because Jeff Saturday is coaching his players on a Saturday.

Here are some of the jokes being made about Saturday:

Kevin Thompkins tweeted, "did you really think Jeff Saturday was going to lay down for the Vikings on HIS day, Saturday?

Trevor Sikkema wrote, "Folks, that's why they call him Jeff Saturday, folks."

Mike Golic Jr. shared his thoughts on these jokes, tweeting, "The Jeff 'Saturday' jokes coming off of this game will sustain dads for the next 100 years."

The Colts are trying to improve to 2-3 under Saturday's leadership.

We'll see if Jeff Saturday can pick up a win on this fine Saturday.