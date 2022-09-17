Everyone Said The Same Thing About Jonathan Taylor After Michael Pittman News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball as Dawuane Smoot #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Moments ago, the Indianapolis Colts ruled out wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for this Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittman has been dealing with a quad injury. After being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, he was listed as "DNP" on the injury report for Thursday and Friday.

Once it became official that Pittman was downgraded to out, the NFL world started questioning how many carries Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will receive this weekend.

"With Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce both out for tomorrow, my latest Jonathan Taylor projection for Week 2: 52 rushes for 398 yards and 3 TD," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted.

ESPN reporter Stephen Holder had the following response to the Pittman news: "In the meantime, the over-under on Jonathan Taylor carries tomorrow moves to roughly 87."

In Week 1, Taylor had 161 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. He also had four receptions for 14 yards.

Taylor proved throughout the 2021 season that he can handle a large workload.

With the Colts' receiving corps at less than 100 percent, it would make a lot of sense for Frank Reich to run his offense primarily through Taylor.