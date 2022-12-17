Everyone Said The Same Thing About Matt Ryan During Vikings Comeback

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Colts had a 33-0 lead over the Vikings heading into halftime. Apparently, they decided to take the second half off.

The Vikings have dominated the Colts over the past two quarters, outscoring them 28-3. Kirk Cousins has thrown three touchdown passes during that span.

Unfortunately for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, he's not a stranger to blowing a gigantic lead. He was the starting quarterback of the Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

While the Colts still have time to walk out of Minnesota with a victory, Ryan will not be able to avoid being made fun of on Twitter.

Dov Kleiman tweeted, "For anyone that doesn't think Matt Ryan can lose a 36-21 4th quarter lead, may I interest you in a story about a 28-3 fourth quarter lead on a bigger stage?"

"I'm just gonna go ahead and leave this here. We've spent all this time clowning the Falcons for blowing seemingly unblowable leads. At this point all the evidence is pointing to it being a Matt Ryan problem," Jeff Nowak said.

One person commented, "We sure Matt Ryan wasn’t the one that choked that Super Bowl?"

Ryan hasn't exactly been leading the charge for the Colts this afternoon. He has 141 passing yards and a touchdown.

NFL fans would probably be a bit more understanding if Ryan was lighting up the boxscore against the Vikings.