Everyone Said The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Matt Ryan has played his entire NFL career in the black and red. Seeing in the blue and white is just flat-out weird.

Ryan made his Indianapolis Colts preseason debut this Saturday afternoon. It's going to take some getting used to.

Fans are so used to seeing Ryan in a Falcons uniform. The veteran had spent his entire 14-year NFL career in Atlanta until the franchise traded him to Indianapolis earlier in the offseason.

"Matt Ryan in white and blue feels weird," said DraftKings Sportsbook.

"Still weird that Matt Ryan is a Colt," wrote Ashley Petty.

"Matt Ryan looks weird in a Colts uniform, I'll be taking no questions or comments on this Dad Post at this time," said Ben Gretch.

"It’s weird to see Matt Ryan in a Colts jersey," said David Cone.

This is definitely going to take some getting used to. A few weeks into the NFL season should do the trick.

Ryan and the Colts are currently in preseason action vs. the Buffalo Bills. Catch the game on NFL Network.