Colts Interested In Signing Nick Foles: Fans React

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: quarterback Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Nick Foles is heading towards a reunion with Frank Reich. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Indianapolis Colts are showing interest in Foles.

"Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said. Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week. Makes a ton of sense on both sides. He’d backup new starter Matt Ryan," Keefer announced on Twitter.

Foles, 33, only started one game for the Chicago Bears in 2021. During the 2020 season, however, he started in seven games. He finished that year with 1,852 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Even though Foles hasn't really had much success as a starter over the past two seasons, he has more experience in the NFL than the Colts' backup options combined. Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan and Jack Coan are behind Matt Ryan on the depth chart at the moment.

Judging by the reactions on social media, Colts fans want the front office to acquire Foles this offseason.

"Nick Foles and Frank Reich possible reunion would be great for the Colts," one fan tweeted.

"Good," another fan replied to Keefer's report. "Solid backup and we can unload Ehlinger off the 53 man roster. Sam would never be a viable option."

"I was never a fan of Nick Foles coming in as the starter over the past few years but I'd like this move as a backup," Cody Manning of Colts Wire said. "He gives the Colts a higher ceiling of success if anything happened to Matt Ryan."

A deal hasn't been finalized between Foles and the Colts, but that could happen by next week.

Foles would most likely jump up to the No. 2 spot on Indianapolis' depth chart.