Football Fans Are Feeling Sorry For Matt Ryan Today

For the second time in his NFL career, Matt Ryan found himself on the wrong side of a historic collapse.

Ryan was the starting quarterback for the Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Pro Bowl signal-caller.

And yet, this Saturday's loss may have been more embarrassing.

The Colts had a 33-0 lead over the Vikings heading into halftime. They managed to lose 39-36 in overtime.

After the game was over, NFL fans and media members went on Twitter to discuss the Colts' absurd collapse. It seems like everyone feels bad for Ryan.

"Matt Ryan has now been on the losing end of the largest comeback in NFL history and the most iconic comeback in NFL history," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted. "Man."

"Colts and coaching staff should be tarred and feathered. Up 33-0 and lose 39-36. Give Vikes credit for not quitting, but this is EMBARRASSING COLTS," Shannon Sharpe of FS1 said. "Matt Ryan must think he had buzzard’s luck. Up 28-3 and lose SB. Up 33-0 and lose again and both in OT."

"Gotta feel bad for Matt Ryan," one fan wrote. "28-3 and now 33-0. That's gotta hurt."

"At what point do you start to feel bad for Matt Ryan? Just some epic collapses," another fan commented.

At this point, Ryan has to start questioning the football gods.